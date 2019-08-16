Therapeutic cannabis products developed through a partnership between the LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences Louisiana were made available for sale for the first time in Louisiana Tuesday, Aug. 6.
This initial batch of products includes three formulations of sublingual tinctures in 30-milliliter bottles.
People can obtain the products if they have one of the 16 qualifying medical conditions and receive a certified physician’s recommendation for therapeutic cannabis.
The products are available at nine licensed pharmacies in the state.
“The LSU AgCenter is excited about the opportunity therapeutic cannabis will provide patients in Louisiana, and we are looking forward to research initiatives that will help us to understand the full potential of this medicinal plant,” said LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson.
“This is a watershed moment for our company and the state of Louisiana, reflecting many years of research and development by GB Sciences into the cannabis plant’s biopharmaceutical applications,” said John Davis, president of GB Sciences Louisiana, the contracted producer for the AgCenter.
“For the first time, medical cannabis patients in Louisiana have access to safe, tested products with formulations designed to improve their health and wellbeing.”
The AgCenter is one of two official therapeutic cannabis licensees under the Alison Neustrom Act, which was passed by the state Legislature in 2015.
