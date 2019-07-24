The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to incur up to $11 million in bonded indebtedness to pay for infrastructure projects in the Tower Drive-Armand Street Economic Development District, though city officials have no specific plans on how to spend the money.
When Mayor Jamie Mayo first proposed incurring the debt, the amount to be bonded within the Tower-Armand tax increment financing, or TIF, district was $3 million.
When the City Council voted unanimously to approve incurring the debt during its regular meeting, the amount soared to $11 million.
None of the City Council members questioned the increase.
After the meeting, Mayo and City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, whose district includes the TIF district, defended the measure.
“The fact of the matter is, we’re being aggressive,” Mayo said. “We’re getting ahead on it to make sure we have the funds ready for any infrastructure that needs to be done in the future.”
Nnamdi Thompson, a municipal advisor with Government Consultants, referred to the original $3 million amount as a “misnumber,” or a mistake.
“It should have been $11 million from the very beginning,” Thompson said. “The $3 million was when we originally went out and talked to the state.”
Stacey Rowell, Mayo’s director of administration, said the Boles, Shafto & Leonard law firm in Monroe would handle the legal work for the bond issuance.
After the meeting, Mayo said he was displeased with The Ouachita Citizen’s news report published on July 10 pertaining to the uncertain use of millions of dollars in bond proceeds within the Tower-Armand district.
“I thought it was injustice in the manner it was reported by them,” Mayo said. “We’re being proactive for current and future development.”
When asked by The Ouachita Citizen, city officials could not say exactly how any of the $3 million or $11 million could be spent, other than on a possible traffic study.
A traffic study could cost somewhere between $250,000 and $500,000.
When asked to list any specific projects in the Tower-Armand district, Ezernack said she was unaware of any specific projects.
“That would be a question for the engineer,” Ezernack said.
City Engineer Kim Golden previously could not detail any specific projects, other than a traffic study, when asked by The Ouachita Citizen.
Mayo said it was important to have the funds ready for projects that are forthcoming.
“There’s always been talk about having site ready opportunities when you have projects that are coming,” Mayo said.
“There have been several inquiries about a couple tracks of land where developers are wanting to do certain things.”
Meanwhile, the city of Monroe plans to incur up to $23.5 million in bonded indebtedness on behalf of the Interstate 20 Economic Development District.
The city originally was authorized to incur debt up to $13 million in bonded indebtedness for the I-20 district, but the City Council on Tuesday raised the debt limit to $23.5 million to cover new and ongoing projects around the Pecanland Mall area.
