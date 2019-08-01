The Sterlington Town Council endorsed last week a handful of revisions to its policy for employees’ use of public vehicles.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez told the Town Council during its July 23 meeting that town sewer department employee, Walter Medders, had requested the use of a truck to carry equipment and tools in response to sewer department calls.
“At one time, we allowed an employee to take a vehicle home because he was on call 24/7,” Velasquez said. “That would improve his response time if a sewer pump went out at night or whatever.”
Town Council members Matt Talbert and Ron Hill voiced support for allowing Medders to continue using the town-owned vehicle.
“His job would require him to come out at any time of the day or night to address sewer calls,” Velasquez said. “I have revamped the policy and procedure manual.”
Talbert said he believed it was worth pointing out that Medders lived in the West Sterlington Consolidated Sewer District.
Some of the changes included requiring authorization from a town official before carrying a passenger during an emergency.
Hill recommended a handful of additions or clarifications to the policy, such as requiring state-funded driver’s training once every two years for employees with take-home vehicles.
