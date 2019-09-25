University of Louisiana-Monroe police are still investigating the death of a woman Monday near the dock at Bayou Park on the university’s campus.
According to university officials, police were alerted early Monday about an unresponsive woman near the dock. The woman was not a student.
As of Monday afternoon, university officials had no further information.
