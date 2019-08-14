Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 152, south of Louisiana Highway 2 on Aug. 7, after 4 p.m..
The crash took the life of a Dubach man.
The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 69-year-old Danny Murphy, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 152. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the highway and struck a concrete culvert. Murphy, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.