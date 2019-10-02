The public is invited to attend a national award ceremony being held at Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery (NELVC) at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
This ceremony is free and open to the public, and will be held at the cemetery located at 2413 Hwy 425 in Rayville.
Every three years, every state veteran’s cemetery has to undergo a rigorous federal review of everything from headstone alignment to customer service.
LDVA’s NELVC team performed above the national average, and they are being recognized for their hard work and dedication to Louisiana’s veterans and their families. LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland will be giving the keynote remarks, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy C. Reeves will be presenting LDVA’s NELVC with the 2019 National Operational Excellence Award.
This is an enormous honor for our NELVC team, and all of the community supporters that help them throughout the year, and we encourage all of you to be a part of this moment.
Here is the Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/546943652778029/.
