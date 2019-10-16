A local volunteer was recognized at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home on U.S. hwy 165 North last week for her work in securing new comfortable recliners for the veterans at the home.
Joey Strickland, secretary of the state Department of Veteran Affairs, visited the veterans home last week to personally thank Margaret Horne for her work securing the recliners.
“These veterans have earned everything we can provide, and even more,” Strickland said. “Our communities are our partners, so it makes me feel wonderful when our community reaches out.”
Horne sent out letters to the community to get money to fund these new chairs.
“When I started observing that there were not enough recliners for our guys that are in wheelchairs, it came to me maybe this is the time to have a little fundraiser and get these chairs that these guys so badly need,” said Margaret Horne.
Horne said around 35 different members from the community raised the money. The first person to step up and buy the first chair was Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell. He was then followed by many others by either buying a chair or making a donation towards the cause.
“Now we will have chairs for all of our vets in this unit to be able to rest well,” said Horne.
The first group of chairs purchased were delivered to the Veterans on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Some of the veterans commented how much they appreciated the chairs and how comfortable they are.
Nurses said sitting in wheelchairs for extended periods of time can pinch pressure points and become uncomfortable for residents. They also said sitting in wheelchairs all day can cause the residents to feel stiff and pained and the recliners offer the residents a chance to get the rest they need.
They added, the new chairs give the residents a chance to stretch out while watching television or visit with their friends.
This program was started by Horne and is now accepting donations from the public to purchase nice recliners for our Veterans in the Alzheimer’s Wing at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home.
