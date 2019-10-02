The city of West Monroe was recognized at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful 2019 Everyday Hero Awards Banquet held Sept. 26 in Baton Rouge.
The city received the “Most Innovative Program Award” for the creation of the West Monroe Recycling Center. Receiving the award on behalf of the City of West Monroe was Mayor Staci Mitchell.
The West Monroe Recycling Center, which opened in September 2018, is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located directly behind the West Monroe Police Department.
The Recycling Center is a drop-off facility that is available, free of charge, to any resident, despite where they reside.
On average, the West Monroe Recycling Center takes in approximately 6,800 pounds of recyclable materials including cardboard, paper, plastic, aluminum and metal.
In addition, Keep West Monroe Beautiful received the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Circle of Excellence Award. Receiving the award on behalf of Keep West Monroe Beautiful was Chairman Aundi Brown.
As an affiliate of Keep America and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, there is a list of criteria Keep West Monroe Beautiful must meet each year to remain in good standing and to receive this award.
This is the first time Keep West Monroe Beautiful has ever received the Circle of Excellence Award.
