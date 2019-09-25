The city of West Monroe is seeking applicants for its first-ever Mayor’s Youth Council.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of high-school students who will develop their individual leadership skills to strengthen the West Monroe community through volunteer service and greater awareness of how municipal government operates.
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council will also provide valuable insight about issues affecting our community. Students will be selected through an application process. Those students currently enrolled in grades 10-12 who reside in West Monroe or West Ouachita Parish are eligible to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Council.
If accepted to the Mayor’s Youth Council, students would be responsible for the following requirements:
Attend an Induction Ceremony at City Hall.
Complete a minimum of 12 hours of community service.
Attend one Youth Council meeting every other month.
Attend at least one West Monroe City Council meeting. Applications are due to the West Monroe Mayor’s Office by Friday, Nov. 1.
To receive an application, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.
