Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 151 just north of LA Hwy 546 on July 3 near midnight.
The crash took the life of 18-year-old Nathan Snyder of West Monroe.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as 18-year-old Casey Holifield of West Monroe was traveling north on LA Hwy 151 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road before rolling over several times. Snyder, an unrestrained passenger, was ejected.
Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene. Holifield was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending. There is no further information at this time.
Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash.
We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.
Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths.
