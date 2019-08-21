The West Monroe Board of Aldermen recently agreed to enhance the appeal of one of its more significant tourist sites — the Ike Hamilton Expo Center — by spending $536,020 on upgrades to the facility.
“It’s time to make the Ike more competitive,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “As things change, we have to keep ourselves competitive in the market.”
Mitchell said the upgrades would help the Ike attract bigger and better shows and bring more people to West Monroe.
The upgrades entail adding 200 portable stalls to the Ike as well as making electrical upgrades to the outdoor arena and recreational vehicle, or RV, park.
The Ike currently has 500 stalls but the addition of 200 more stalls would allow the Ike to host larger horse events and cattle shows.
Mitchell said electrical upgrades would be done in the barn’s cattle area where power is dropped down for the grooming of show cattle.
“Cattle is a big deal because cattle people generally stay in your hotels,” said Robin Hatten, director of the Ike. “Cattle shows tend to bring more money per day as far as economic impact per day.”
Mitchell said the power for the RV park would increase from 30-amps to 50-amps to accommodate bigger RVs and newer equipment.
The bidding process began for the portable stalls and electrical upgrades to the Ike after the West Monroe Board of Aldermen signed off on the upgrades during a meeting last week.
“We hope it will be completed in about six months,” Hatten said.
Hatten said the funding for the upgrades would be split between a grant from the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the city of West Monroe.
“The CVB grant is $218,010 plus up to an additional $50,000 if we need to put in a transformer,” said Hatten. “And the city will match that grant.”
Mitchell said West Monroe will match the amount coming from CVB with money from an economic development fund established for the Ike.
“The businesses in the district started collecting the money in April, and it’s strictly for development in that district,” Mitchell said. “The money is being used for upgrades and additional things to make us more attractive. Not general maintenance.”
“The more activity we do in the Ike area, the more attractive it’s going to make that property to future businesses,” she added.
Hatten said the promise made by the city of West Monroe for upgrades to the Ike had already allowed the Ike to secure two large cattle shows in June 2020.
Alana Cooper, president of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the new upgrades to the Ike would be vital to West Monroe’s economy.
“Many people don’t realize that a lot of tourists travel to West Monroe for these shows,” Cooper said. “It brings in new money to our economy.”
Cooper said the Ike was important to the area because it allowed West Monroe to host national cattle shows and BMX events.
Hatten said a good example of an event bringing tourists into West Monroe is the Cotton Stakes show coming up the first week of September.
“We’ve had people for this particular horse show that have come from as far as Canada,” Hatten said. “That’s a little unusual, but it’s not unusual to see people from Michigan, Utah or other parts of the country.”
Hatten said one horse in a stall overnight has an economic value of $525, which includes business brought in such as purchasing of gas, food, hotels and other sales.
“That’s the economic impact to the city,” Hatten said. “This show will have 700 horses in stalls for 10 nights. Even if they don’t use all 700 stalls, we’re still talking millions.”
