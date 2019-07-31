Yvonne Lusk Anderson
Funeral services for Yvonne Lusk Anderson, age 92, will be at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Officiating will be Rev. R.B. Moore. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mrs. Anderson was born in 1927, in Epps, and passed away on July 29, 2019, at her residence with her family. Mrs. Anderson was a graduate of LSU and NLU. She taught Theatre and Speech at Ouachita Parish High School for many years. She then married Kent Anderson and helped him build a highly significant career and legacy with Regions Bank. She was involved in the farming operations of her own property as well as acquiring the McGowan Brake Hunting Club in Morehouse Parish. Yvonne and Kent’s marriage was a true partnership. She was key in property acquisitions and did everything possible to build the customer base of OlinKraft, Misco and Mid-South Extrusion, INC. She was the First Woman President of the now ULM Student Government Association in 1945, Junior League of Monroe, Bayou DeSiard Country Club, and she assisted in the establishment of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at the University of Louisiana, Monroe. She was honored by the Junior League for her contributions to the League and her community. She and Kent were founding members of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The University of Louisiana at Monroe and LSU honored her for her alumni contributions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Lusk; sister, Earlene Lusk Jones; and daughter- in-law, Rosemary Upshaw Anderson.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Kent Anderson; sons, Mark Anderson and Scott Anderson; grandchildren, Mark Kent Anderson, Ainsley Scott Anderson Herlevic and her husband, Vince, Michelle Yvonne Anderson Thompson and her husband, Phillip and Claudia Elyse Anderson and great grandson, Oliver Thompson.
Honoring Yvonne as pallbearers will be James Moore Jr., Eugene Montgomery, Jay Babb, Richard Crowe, Edwin Craft, Gregg Cordaro, Bob Lane, Ben Marshall, Bill Boles and Trey Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Gray, Dr. Charlie Roberts, Dr. Ralph King, Joe Ledoux, J.B. Landry, Walter Hastings, Dixon Abell, Ben Price, Harry Liner, Guy Smith, Larry Savage, Kenny Ribbeck and Tommy Tuma.
The family would like to give great gratitude to long time family friend and employee, Alvin Gray, who has assisted the entire Anderson family. Special thank you to Jill, O’Nese, Marlena and her husband, Darryl, Don and Cliff who have been so valuable as caretakers for Yvonne.
Yvonne was highly supportive of LSU and the LSU Foundation and Alumni Association, both of which her sons, Mark who served as Chairman of the Foundation and Scott who served as Chairman of the LSU Alumni Association. Her husband, Kent Anderson served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisor and Chairman of LSU Alumni Association. Yvonne and Kent participated in the establishment of the Lod Cook Alumni and Conference Center. Because of these strong ties and their unparalleled support of everything LSU, the family requests that any planned memorial gifts be made to the LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 and to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family of Yvonne Lusk Anderson at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Ralph J. Hendrix
Funeral services for Ralph J. Hendrix, 94, of West Monroe, were at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, with Dr. Les Colvin officiating. Interment was at Luna Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Janet Kay Masur
Funeral services for Janet Masur, 81, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m.Sunday, Aug. 4, at Temple B’nai Israel, 2400 Orell Place, Monroe, with Rabbi Dr.
Jana L. De Benedetti from the B’nai Zion Congregation in Shreveport officiating.
Valarie LaVerne Gould McLeland
Valarie LaVerne Gould McLeland, 87, of Monroe, a purchasing manager, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment was Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Luke Brack Rutledge
Graveside services for Luke Brack Rutledge, 26, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, with family members officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Monroe.
Jean Huff Simpkins
Jean Huff Simpkins, 79, of West Monroe, died July 24, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in Walnut Grove Cemetery, West Monroe.
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Tolar
Dorothy “Dot” Tolar, 75, of West Monroe, died July 26, 2019. Funeral services were at 3 p.m.Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Olna G. ‘Grace’ White
Olna G. “Grace” White, 82, of West Monroe, died July 28, 2019. Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
