Naomi ‘Jean’ Lindsey Cooper
Graveside services for Naomi “Jean” Lindsey Cooper, 89, of West Monroe were at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Hasley Gazebo. Visitation was 2-3:30 p.m. at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Myrtle Avery Feazel
Myrtle Avery Feazel, 87, of West Monroe, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe with Rev. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Robert ‘Bobby’ Greer
Robert “Bobby” Greer, of West Monroe, died Aug. 18, 2019. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronnie Dale Griggs
Ronnie Dale Griggs, 76, of Monroe, retired U.S. Army, Monday, died Aug. 26, 2019. Private family graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. The family will meet for a reception at Chennault Aviation on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 1-3 p.m.
Janice Annette Hanchey
Janice Annette Hanchey, 80, of West Monroe, died Aug. 23, 2019. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nancy Jane Vogel Highfill
Nancy Jane Vogel Highfill, 82, of Monroe, a furniture store owner, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jenny Lynn Ledford
Jenny Lynn Ledford, 68, of West Monroe, died Aug. 21, 2019. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Merrilyn Anne “Mimi” Lincecum
Memorial service for Mrs. Merrilyn Anne “Mimi” Lincecum of West Monroe were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Christ Church Chapel in West Monroe with Spencer Lowe officiating. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church. Mrs. Lincecum, retired human resource officer, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, in West Monroe.
Dr. Charles Richard Smith
Dr. Charles Richard Smith, 82, of Monroe, a ULM Mathematics Professor, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday from until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Franklin David Stites
Franklin David Stites, 62, of Monroe, a maintenance technician, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Private family services were held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Audra Ann Taylor
Funeral services for Audra Ann Taylor of Monroe were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery in Eros. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
