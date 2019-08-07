Cline Averett Jr.
ANDERSON, S.C. — Cline Averett Jr., 75, husband of Dorothy Pauline Sullivan Averett, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
Born in West Monroe, LA, he was the son of the late Cline Averett Sr. and Pearl Mason Averett. He was a retired engineer with Serene Services and also worked in construction. Cline was a veteran in the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam era, and he was a longtime member of the Belton Gun Club.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Averett is survived by a daughter, Tina Edwards of Fairplay; sisters, Marsha Beck and Linda McKaskle; grandson, Jerry Shedd; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, including his favorite cousin, Sarah A. Thomas of West Monroe.
A private graveside service was held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Della Renee Coghlan
Della Renee Coghlan, 49, of Columbia, a retired LPN, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Catherine Barrette Liles
Mary Catherine Barrette (Cathy) Liles, age 74, was born on Nov. 2, 1944, and passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 1, 2019.
Linda Carol McCurry
Linda Carol McCurry, 67, of West Monroe, died Aug. 5, 2019. Services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jane M. Nubles
Jane M. Nubles, 80, of Monroe, a clerk, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Sterlington, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Sterlington. Private family interment will be held at a later date.
Allen Franklin Smith Jr.
Allen Franklin Smith Jr., 72, of Cullman, Ala., and formerly of Monroe, a sales manager, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The rosary began at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Visitation was 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dr. Eugene F. Worthen
Dr. Eugene F. Worthen was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Monroe, to parents Carl and Wista Worthen and passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
