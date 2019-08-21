Alan Lee Bentley
Alan Lee Bentley, 54, of Satsuma, Ala., formerly of Monroe, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Helen Chaplin
Helen Chaplin, 85, clerk secretary of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Chaplin was born in Epps, on Sept. 1, 1933, to Robert Hixon Guice and Ethel Lee Guice. She is survived by her son, Chris Chaplin of Monroe, and sister-in-law, Clara Guice of Katy, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Chaplin; son, Paul Chaplin; parents, Robert Hixon and Ethel Lee Guice; brothers, W. E. Guice, Robert Wayne Guice, and Johnny Guice; sisters, Doris Alexander and Lois Jones. Mrs. Chaplin worked for a long time for Western Union in the old Western Union Building in Monroe. She then worked as a clerk for University of Louisiana Monroe Police, Indian Bank, and the Home Economics Department. Mrs. Chaplin has requested immediate cremation with no services. Cremation services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in Monroe. The family would like to thank Azalea Estates Assisted Living for providing a comfortable home for the last years of her life. Also to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Monroe and B & K Family Services for taking care of Mrs. Chaplin in her final days.
Margie Marie Hammons
Margie Marie Hammons, 95, of West Monroe, died Aug. 17, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe.
Loretta M. Inzina
Loretta M. Inzina, 98, of Monroe, LA, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in the St. Matthew Mausoleum Chapel. Interment was in the St. Matthew Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Linda McRae Noe Laine
Linda McRae Noe Laine formerly of Monroe, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church, 3900 Loop Road, Monroe, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Terry Wayne Lenard
Funeral services for Mr. Terry Wayne Lenard, 62, machine operator, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. He died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Beatrice Bruscato Marsala
Mrs. Beatrice Bruscato Marsala, 79, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A funeral mass celebrating her life was at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe.
Maggie Lou Norman
Maggie Lou Norman, 85, of West Monroe, died Aug. 17, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Rev. Joseph Puthuppally
Rev. Joseph Puthuppally, 81, of Monroe, a Catholic Priest, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A funeral mass celebrating his life was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, with a vigil wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary following. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Justin Gregory Ott
Funeral services for Mr. Justin Gregory Ott, 26, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. He died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Henry Lee Suggs
Funeral services for Henry Lee Suggs, 101, of Monroe, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Russell William Vallotton Sr.
A celebration of life for Mr. Russell William Vallotton Sr., “Pop”, 70, retired LPN, of West Monroe, was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
William Wade Watson
William Wade Watson, 85, died peacefully on Aug. 18, 2019. Bill was was preceded in death by his parents Roslyn Newell and Philip Brooks Watson Sr., his brother Philip Brooks Watson Jr. and stepson Adam David Nations.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Watson Vizard and husband Michael, of St. Joseph; his grandchildren, Sarah Scott Vizard of New Orleans, Ross Vizard (Brooke) of Nashville; his former wife and best friend, Katie Adams Watson of Natchez, and her children Adrian Sandel (Lisa), and Kate Nations Seal (Charles), her grandchildren Ashley and Will Sandel, and Charlie, Matthew and Katie; and nephews, Scott Watson (Mary Lynn), Brooks Watson (Karen) and Ben Watson (Linda); as well as a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves his rescue beagle LouLou to mourn his passing.
Bill graduated from Joseph Moore Davidson High School, 1952 (class of 8). He attended Tulane University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1956 and then attended Tulane University Law School where he earned his J.D. degree in 1958. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, and the Tulane Law Review. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. Bill was very active in campus life and participated in numerous fraternity and campus football, basketball and softball events.
After college, Bill served in the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate from 1958-1960 at Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. He was called home to work at the Bank of St. Joseph and Trust Co., which subsequently became Cross Keys Bank. He was employed at the bank from 1960 through 2004, serving as President and Chairman of the Board from 1969-2004. A dear banking friend best described Bill as a noble voice of reason in the banking industry and no one could express a position on the issues quite like Bill. He was President of the Louisiana Bankers’ Association in 1987.
One of his proudest accomplishments was starting the Lake Bruin Golf and Country Club with Barbara and George Bagley and being president of the club for the first seven years. Bill was an avid reader and published, “High Cotton, High Water, High Times” which he compiled from his great-aunt Lucille Watson’s diary she kept in the early 1900s on Cross Keys Plantation. Bill was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church serving in the vestry and as treasurer for many years.
Bill was an avid and vocal football fan. Sarah his first grandchild, dubbed him “Touchdown.” Soon it became a term of endearment used by all. Touchdown was well known for his conservative convictions and passionate letters to the editors on a broad array of subject matters. When having fun with a group, he would often quote an old country friend and say “People have more fun than anyone I know.”
Bill loved his dogs, Lake Bruin, sports wagering, telling jokes, Galatoire’s, Old Fashions, and people of all ages. He loved to keep an eye on his daughter and grandchildren on the Find My Friends app. God knows he will not need an app to keep up with us anymore. His last day was happily spent on his pier with family and friends and watching golf.
Visitation was held at Christ Episcopal Church in St Joseph, from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, followed by a memorial service with Father Gregg Riley. Honorary pallbearers were the current and former Directors of Cross Keys Bank, Ross Vizard, Parks Watson, Will Watson, Philip Watson, Adrian Sandel, Charles Seal, Ryan Sartor, Bob Cudd and Larry Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.