Lora Ahee
Lora Ahee, 70, of West Monroe, died Aug. 7, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Albia Road Baptist Church in Ottouma, IA. Interment followed in Unionville Cemetery In Unionville, IA.
Agnes Marie Huebinger Allen
Agnes Marie Huebinger Allen, 90, of West Monroe, died Aug. 7, 2019. Services were at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Barbara Lynn Hinton Barnett
Barbara Lynn Hinton Barnett, 90, of West Monroe, died Aug. 6, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Cooper Jude Fontenot
A mass of Christian burial for Mr. Cooper Jude Fontenot, 60, graphic designer, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Monroe with Father Joe Martina officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. with a rosary prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. He died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Frances DeLouche Hood
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Frances DeLouche Hood were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church.
Minnie ‘Voe’ Cummings Mann
Funeral services for Minnie “Voe” Cummings Mann will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Purvis Rodriquez and Rev. C. Morgan McCallister officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Anna Nadine Shipman Miller
Anna Nadine Shipman Miller, 87, of West Monroe, died Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Coax Cemetery, Baskin, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kristian May
Funeral services for Kristian May, 26, of West Monroe will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 1712 Wellerman Road, West Monroe. Father Robert Dandridge will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kristian was born June 3, 1993, in Monroe, and passed away Aug. 10, 2019, in West Monroe. He graduated from West Monroe High School and attended Delta VO-Tech. Kristian was currently employed at Super 1 Foods. He was known to be a jokester and kept everyone laughing, he had a big heart and truly cared for everyone. Kristian was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy May; and grandfather, Bill May.
Kristian is survived by his brother, Elijah May; grandmother, Lynn May; father, Tony Oskoian; aunt, Bessie Herring; uncles, Dewey Honeycutt and Bennie Willis; special friends; Terri Smith, Susan Savage, Lauren Fontana and daughter, Gracie, and Brenda Dick; numerous cousins and other relatives.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Tammy Lynn Toney Moore
Memorial services for Mrs. Tammy Lynn Toney Moore, 60, teacher’s assistant, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug 15, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Ruby Nell Neal
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Nell Neal, 77, retired teacher and florist, of Bastrop, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Harold Thomas Scott
Funeral services for Harold Thomas Scott, 87, of Swartz, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Swartz First Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Gerald Lewis and Rev. Aaron Dickinson officiating.
Jimmy Donovan White
Jimmy Donovan White, 87, of West Monroe, died Aug. 10, 2019. Services were at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Jimmy Harold Whittington
Jimmy Harold Whittington, 84, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Monroe, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. His funeral was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was immediately before the service.
Alva O. ‘Al’ Wilkinson
Funeral services for Alva O. “Al” Wilkinson, 90, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Cindy Goza officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel.
