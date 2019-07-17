Larry “Goose” Bradley
Larry “Goose” Bradley, 78, of Rayville, an insurance agent, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Connie Florine Hancock
Connie Florine Hancock, 81, of Downsville, died July 12, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe,. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
James Otho Hastings
Memorial services for James Otho Hastings, 94, of Monroe, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Barbara Jean Higgins
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Higgins were at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Brother Gerald Brinkley officiating. Interment wasat Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Earl Keaton
Earl Keaton of West Monroe, went to be with the Lord on his 86th birthday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Bogalusa, in 1933 to Earl E. Keaton and Mattye Williams Keaton. On December 22, 1956 he married Marian Johnson Keaton, his loving wife of 62 years.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and two beloved children, Kyle Linton Keaton and Leslie Kay Keaton. He is survived by his wife, Marian; two children, Michael Keaton and his wife Jill of West Monroe, and Amy Keaton Rypkema and husband Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas. Earl was known as “Pop” to four adoring grandchildren, Keaton Rypkema, Sarah Keaton, Annie Carol Rypkema and Kyle Rypkema.
Earl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He served as director of Raw Materials at Riverwood International from 1964-1996. Earl’s work ethic and integrity were hallmarks of his professional career. He graduated from Louisiana State University, receiving a B.S. in Forestry in 1959. His love for LSU was widely known and shared with him by his family. Many memories were made together tailgating and cheering on the Tigers in Tiger Stadium.
His family and friends share many memories of Earl, including his woodworking skill, love of running, service at First Baptist Church and the Council on Aging, Rebel Club, and West Monroe High School Football. His sense of humor was one of his most endearing characteristics, followed closely by his service to others as a deacon, First Baptist Church Thrift Store Volunteer and a caring visitor to friends in time of need.
A private family interment was held followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church-West Monroe. The family received friends immediately following the service in Tennison Hall.
Honorary pallbearers were Clint Cooper, Kendall Cooper, Stanley Dupuy, Dr. Gerald Foster, Chandler Neal, Keaton Rypkema, Wayne Wilshire and the members of the Sumrall/Wilbanks Life Group.
Memorials may be made to the Jason Paul Cameron Foundation, P O Box 2474, West Monroe, LA 71294~2474 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Carolyn Joyce Jowers Laws
Carolyn Joyce Jowers Laws, 81, of West Monroe, died July 14, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal’s Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Gene E. Minchew
Gene E. Minchew, 81, of West Monroe, died July 8, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Start Cemetery.
Walter Lee Simpson
Funeral services for Walter Lee Simpson, 65, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He died Friday, July 12, 2019.
Waymon Tyler Smith
Waymon Tyler Smith, 55 of Monroe, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Earline Gates Spencer
Earline Gates Spencer, 91, of Baton Rouge, died June 26, 2019. Memorial services were at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Gazebo of Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.