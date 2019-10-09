T.L. ‘Pete’ Austin Jr.
T.L. “Pete” Austin Jr., 75, of Monroe, a building contractor, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A celebration of life was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Peggy O. Bailey
Funeral services for Peggy O. Bailey, 74, of West Monroe will be at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles ‘Coot’ Black
Mr. Charles “Coot” Black, 91, of Sterlington, retired from IMC, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Diane Corry
Mrs. Diane Corry, 81, of Monroe, died Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lewis Charles Craft
Lewis Charles Craft, 26, of Monroe, a farmer, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at funeral home. Interment will be in the Oak Ridge Episcopal Cemetery.
Frances Irene Baker Durham
Frances Irene Baker Durham, 94, of West Monroe, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun.
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez, 77, of Monroe, U.S. Postal Service, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Private family interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty Marine Rawls
Betty Marine Rawls, 89, of West Monroe, died Oct. 6, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Dan N. Stout
Funeral services for Dan N. Stout will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles Ray Venable
Charles Ray Venable, 88, of Monroe, former co-owner of Ouachita Fertilizer, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Graceminster Presbyterian Church.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald S. Walker
Donald S. Walker, 77, of Swartz, a helicopter pilot, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Sherry Walker
Funeral services for Sherry Walker were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Lapine Assembly of God Church, West Monroe. Interment was at Lapine Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.