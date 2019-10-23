Patsy Ann McLain Babb
Patsy Ann McLain Babb, 68, of Monroe, died Oct. 15, 2019. A family gathering was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Monroe.
Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs
Funeral services for Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs, 91, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Luna Assembly of God. Rev. Eugene Brown, Rev. Butch Pilcher and Rev. Joel Brackett officiated. Interment was at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Virginia Kenley Durrett
Virginia Kenley Durrett, 88, of Lake Charles, died Oct. 20, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Estelle Ely
Funeral services for Estelle Ely, 91, of West Monroe were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time.
Jane D. Pippins
Jane D. Pippins, 100, of Woodworth, died Oct. 17, 2019. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Bonita Cemetery in Bonita, with Rev. Mike Schultz officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Frances Eloise Sanders
Mrs. Frances Eloise Sanders, 90, of West Monroe, died Oct. 15, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Jena Cemetery in Jena. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Newton Edward Sanson
Newton Edward Sanson, 84, of Monroe, died Oct. 18, 2019. His funeral was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at New Light Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was at New Light Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at New Light Baptist Church.
Lones Starr Jr.
Graveside services for Lones Starr Jr., 81, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Rev. Ron Lowe officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lonnie M. Taylor
Graveside services for Lonnie M. Taylor, 91, of West Monroe were at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Rev. Danny Trichell officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lonnie was born Oct. 27, 1927 and passed away Oct. 16, 2019. He served in the United States Army and was a member of Cypress Street Church of God. Lonnie was a retired surveyor with the State of Louisiana and was employed at Limousines Unlimited for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gloria “Dodie” Taylor; parents, R.W. Taylor and Viola Walker; son, Jimmy Taylor; and brothers, R.W. Taylor and Billy Wayne Taylor.
Lonnie is survived by sons, Lamar Taylor and Benny Taylor; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Brandi Thomas.
