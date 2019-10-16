Annie Ruth Washam Beck
Annie Ruth Washam Beck, 83, of Monroe, died Oct. 13, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Interment will be at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Providence, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Marshall D. Boyd Jr.
Funeral services for Marshall D. Boyd Jr., Ph.D, 88, of Calhoun, were at 3 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019, at Alabama Presbyterian Church. Visitationwas from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment was at Sibley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Allen A. Hayner Jr.
Funeral services for Allen A. Hayner Jr., 85, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Entombment was in Kipatrick’s Serenity Gardens open air chapel mausoleum. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Jo Ann MuDuffie Jernigan
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jo Ann Mcduffie Jernigan, 94, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jimmy Pitson officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe.
Debora G. Jones
Deborah G. Jones, 56, of Monroe, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Bethel United Methodist Church in Lake City, Fla., on Thursday.
William Glenn Leshe
William Glenn Leshe, 65, of West Monroe, LA, died Oct. 8, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. June Cleat ‘Joe’ Platt
Funeral Services for Mr. June Cleat “Joe” Platt Jr., 76, of Swartz, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Keith McVay officiating and Mr. Gordon Davis and Mr. Gary Young speaking. The Brothers of Graham Surghnor performed a masonic service. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Teressa T. Rodman
Teressa T. Rodman, 82, of Monroe, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation was from 10 a.m. Friday until service time at the mausoleum chapel. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Loretta Jean Wallace
Loretta Jean Wallace, 79, of Monroe, died Oct. 13, 2019. A private family graveside service was Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Columbarium. Interment was at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Columbarium in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Manuel Lee Ward
Funeral services for Manuel Lee Ward, 76, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment was at Ward Chapel Cemetery in Farmerville under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes-West Monroe.
Mary White
Funeral services for Mary White, 83, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in the chapel. Rev. Clint Walker will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes-West Monroe.
