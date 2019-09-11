John Michael Gibbens
John Michael Gibbens, 72, of Monroe, a computer programmer, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until service time Sunday in the parlor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
William E. ‘Billy’ Jones Sr.
William E. “Billy” Jones Sr., 86 , of Monroe, a retired lieutenant from Monroe Police Department, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Loyal Miller
Loyal Miller, 43, of Monroe, died Aug. 30, 2019. Memorial services were at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The Church on Garrett Road in Monroe.
Helen Ezell Martin
Helen Ezell Martin, 97, of West Monroe, died Sept. 3, 2019. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert.
Bobby Wayne Matlock
Bobby Wayne Matlock, 60, of Monroe, a paint contractor, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Graveside services were at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Laurie Ann Clark Osbon
Funeral services for Laurie Ann Clark Osbon, 55, of Columbia will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Palestine Baptist Church, Vixen. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Palestine Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Herbert Ray Peterson
Herbert Ray Peterson, 87, of West Monroe, died Sept. 3, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Fair Park Baptist Church Chapel in West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Nancy Margaret Scott
Nancy Margaret Scott, 86, of Monroe, a registered nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Swartz.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
A.R. ‘Red’ Sims
A.R. “Red” Sims, 99, of West Monroe, died Sept. 6, 2019. Services were at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Monroe.
