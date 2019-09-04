Cody Tyler Bridges
Cody Tyler Bridges, 25, of Dallas, Texas, died Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Samuel Dalton Bullen
Memorial Services for Samuel Dalton Bullen, 16, of Sterlington, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Vidalia, with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating.
Linda Kay Duty
Linda Kay Duty, 74, of Monroe, died Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Blevins Cemetery in Falls County, Texas.
Betty Ann Garner
Betty Ann Garner, 64, of Monroe, died Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Edwin Samuel Handel
Edwin Samuel Handel, 75, of Monroe, died Sept. 1, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shaaron E. Perot Massey
Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey, 74, of Monroe, died Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carlo Miletello
Carlo Miletello, 88, of Monroe, died Aug. 31, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery.
William Courtney Oliver Jr.
William Courtney Oliver Jr., 89, of Monroe, a geologist, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald Kinney Richardson
Donald Kinney Richardson, 76 , of Monroe, a retired banker and federal contractor, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. A celebration of life was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. A reception followed the service.
Raymond R. Rugg
Funeral services for Raymond R. Rugg, 94, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes-West Monroe. Interment will be at Crossroads Cemetery and visitation will precede the service from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth Vestal
Ruth Vestal, 79, of West Monroe, died Aug. 31, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday.
Deborah O’Neal Willis
Deborah “Debbie” O’Neal Willis, 68, of West Monroe, died Aug. 30, 2019. Memorial services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
