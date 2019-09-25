Hazel Boddie
Graveside services for Hazel Boddie, 94 of Calhoun, were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lt. Col. (Retired)
Lynn L. Clark
Lt. Col. (Retired) Lynn L. Clark, 83, of West Monroe, died Sept. 19, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rebecca Eileen BeDoit
Rebecca Eileen BeDoit, 49, of West Monroe, died Sept. 17, 2019. Memorial services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. A private family interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Linville.
Dora Radford Foster
Dora Radford Foster, 90, of West Monroe, died Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Giles David Gober
Giles David Gober, 61, of Monroe, a mechanical engineer, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Swartz First Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Swartz First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Timothy Howard Jr.
Timothy Howard Jr., 34, of West Monroe, died Sept. 16, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Willie Margie Morrison
Mrs. Willie Margie Morrison, 81, of Monroe, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
