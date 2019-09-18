Mary Lyda Coon Biggs
Memorial Services for Mrs. Biggs, 77, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Monroe, with The Rev. Dawnell Stodghill officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
William H. Boyd
William H. Boyd, 72, of Monroe, died Sept. 15, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Beulah Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the funeral home.
Jerrie Cottrell
Jerrie Cottrell, 77, of West Monroe, died Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Noel Standley Culpepper
Funeral services for Ms. Noel Standley Culpepper, 77, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Rev. R. B. Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ms. Culpepper was born on March 1, 1942, and passed away on September 16, 2019, in Monroe. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Ms. Culpepper was a former Board Member of River Oaks School, member of the Monroe Junior Charity League, Chairman of the Cotton Country Cook Book Committee, and member of the DAR. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Jane Terzia Standley; son, Christopher Noel Culpepper; brother, Jim Standley, and maternal grandmother, Daisy Strong Terzia
Survivors include her children, Dickie Culpepper, Jr. and wife Connie and James Culpepper and wife Shannon; brother, Ted Standley and wife Mary; grandchildren, Stuart Taylor, Anna Laine, Christa Lynn, Kellen Marie, and Kaysen Corbitt Culpepper; great grandson, Slade Thomas Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Ken Vines, Wes Brockman, Chap Breard, Jon Bradford, J. Altick, Nolan Peters, Stuart Culpepper, and Danny Breard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Peters, Sam Trinca, and Travis Oliver III.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to your favorite charity.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Lee Otis Frye Jr.
Lee Otis Fry Jr., 93, of Monroe, LA, died Sept. 10, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Arlington Cemetery, Homer.
Mathew ‘Matt’ William Gilbert
Mathew “Matt” William Gilbert, 58, of West Monroe, died Sept. 7, 2019. Services were at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Janan Glass
Funeral Services for Janan Glass, 77, of Monroe were at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Swartz. Interment was held at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Harvey Lloyd Lewis
Harvey Lloyd Lewis, 90, of Bossier City, died Sept. 12, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patty McKaskle
Patty McKaskle, 89, of West Monroe, died Sept. 13, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shirley Claire Luce Montfort
Shirley Claire Luce Montfort, 89, of Monroe, died Sept. 17, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
John Porter Norris
John Porter Norris, 91, of West Monroe, died Sept. 10, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Farmerville City Cemetery in Farmerville.
Ransdell Raphael Pierson
Funeral services for Mr. Ransdell Raphael Pierson, 65, of New York City, NY, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Monroe, with Rev. John Mabray officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Charles Richard Poole Sr.
Funeral services for Charles Richard Poole, Sr., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Alexandria Memorial Park, Alexandria. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time.
Dorothy Sue Rinehart Taylor
Funeral services for Dorothy Sue Rinehart Taylor will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Douglas Cemetery, Choudrant. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Bobby J. Wilbanks
Bobby J. Wilbanks, 88, of West Monroe, died Sept. 10, 2019. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Hasley Cemetery Pavilion, West Monroe.
