The 2019 crops in Northeast Louisiana are almost made. The soybeans and corn are being harvested, while the rice and cotton crops are nearly ready. I can’t remember a time in recent history when there was so much uncertainty about the markets for these commodities. The trade war with China continues to have a negative influence on the farmers’ ability to sell their crops profitably.
Although there are always unknown factors related to producing a crop, our hard-working and innovative farmers always seem to grin and bear it and continue to do what they do best — producing a quality product generation after generation.
President John F. Kennedy once observed the farmers’ difficulties when he said, “The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.”
President Trump continues to negotiate tariffs with China, which is important for our farmers as China is one of our largest export markets, impacting all areas of the economy.
The banks look at the risk exposure to farmers for land and production loans. Farm implement dealers recognize that if the trade war is extended another year, the farmers may delay additional equipment purchases.
The tariffs have a major impact on the economies of the U.S. and China; however, the U.S. ships almost twice as much in farm commodities to China as China sends to the U.S. During these negotiations, China has begun to obtain additional soybean products from Brazil, which hurts our soybean futures markets.
While national agricultural income has decreased in the past few years, due primarily to weather conditions and commodity prices, our local farmers continue to give it their very best to continue to farm and feed the people of this country. They continue to farm as faithful servants of the land.
George Washington once said, “Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man.”
Most of the farmers fit the George Washington mold, but they also have a desire to pass their farm down to the next generation. I was reminded of that last weekend while attending the LSU Agricultural Economics Alumni meeting on the LSU campus.
Many of the agriculture students, regardless if they were from Oak Grove, Waterproof, Calhoun, or Kaplan, were from family-owned farms.
Their dreams of going home were planted in their minds at an early age, while tending the animals or riding on the combine as a child. Now they have hopes of retuning to those farms after graduation.
The farm economy has had its ups and downs and will continue, but the future of farming is bright due to quality of those preparing to continue farming in Louisiana as a way of life. These students recognize their heritage to a previous generation, and work with the harvest in mind.
Also at the LSU Agricultural Economics Alumni meeting, Staci Albritton Mitchell, the Mayor of West Monroe, was recognized as the Alumnus of the Year for 2019. While Staci is not a farmer, she got an LSU Agricultural Economics degree, planning to be a commodity trader.
After college, she moved back to West Monroe and ran a successful photography business, before being elected Alderman, and then in 2018 was elected Mayor of West Monroe.
Her commodity became people and businesses. Congratulations for being LSU Agricultural Economics Alumnus of the Year, a well-deserved honor.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
