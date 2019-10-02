Watching the Country Music documentary on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) brings back so many memories of local country singers, many of which got their start on the Louisiana Hayride.
Most began their musical careers by playing instruments and singing in church. You don’t have to look far to find local country talent like Tim McGraw from Start, Mickey Gilley and Jerry Lee Lewis from Ferriday, Dylan Scott of Bastrop, Trace Adkins from Sarepta, and Kix Brooks with Winnsboro Roots, and of course we do have our own Penny Gilley from West Monroe who performed in West Monroe last weekend.
All of these stars are recognized and honored in their home towns, which brings me to the question of why Webb Pierce’s name is nowhere to be found in West Monroe, except for a small country road in Southwest Ouachita Parish.
I must admit, I was shocked many years ago when someone mentioned that Webb was born in West Monroe. He was a little before my time, so I wasn’t aware of his accomplishments; but soon afterward, when I went to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, I saw the Pontiac owned by Pierce on display in the museum. There were only two cars on display at the museum. The other belonged to Elvis.
Webb Pierce’s car was gaudy to say the least. Pistol door handles and hood ornament, with silver dollars glued to the dashboard and a saddle used as the console between the front seats.
After my return from Nashville, I began my research and determined Webb Pierce was born in West Monroe. His flamboyant suits and honky-tonk style got him on at the Louisiana Hayride and he was later hired to replace Hank Williams on the Grand Old Opry.
He lived a lavish lifestyle in Nashville to include construction of a guitar-shaped swimming pool, which was one of the top tourist attractions at the time.
From 1952 to 1955, he had 10 singles hit No. 1 on the charts. He had more No. 1 hits in the 1950s than any other country artist. Webb Pierce is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The question I have is where is the Webb Pierce recognition in West Monroe? As far as I know, there is nothing acknowledging his humble beginnings in this area, let alone letting others know about this local legend’s accomplishments.
How about a Webb Pierce country music weekend in downtown West Monroe? It could include a “gaudy” car show. Maybe there could be a wall mural of Webb Pierce downtown, or better yet, have the brick floor of the newly completed concert area downtown painted like a full-size swimming pool shaped like a guitar. Imagine the heads that would turn when passing by or even when flying over downtown.
Maybe when you walk into the West Monroe Police Station, the background music could be “I’m In the Jailhouse Now,” his No. 1 hit record.
It’s time to let people know that country music roots run deep in West Monroe. It could start here and now.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
