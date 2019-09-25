Several sectors of the retail market are improving. The growing economy of the U.S. has seen retail sales increases of over 4% this year so far, in spite of the global economic slowdown.
The most notable area of domestic increases in the retail markets have been e-commerce sales, which have increased nearly 16% from last year. In contrast, the traditional department stores saw declines of over 5% from the previous year.
The local market is not immune to the shift in retail sales from on-site to e-commerce, as many of the local retail stores are national chains. Just think about the local stores that have closed in the past year, including Toys-R-Us, Sears, Payless Shoes, Fred’s, and LifeWay Christian Books.
There is clearly a consumer shift toward online shopping. The change creates a challenge for retailers to adapt the retail space, combined with a change in business model to meet the new consumer preferences.
Retailers are now providing the ability to order from a PC or mobile device. Many retailers have an app, which can be used to expedite the order. The goal is to have a convenient, quick, and accurate experience. The model seems to be working, as online sales continue to increase, especially for millennials who are much more inclined to use the online order and pick-up service. Walgreens has even announced drone delivery tests in October to expedite delivery.
Amazon has seen tremendous growth providing home delivery for e-commerce customers. Their revenue increased by 20% last year due to the increases in online store sales
and delivery. The Amazon Prime one-day delivery was a big business booster for Amazon. Due to the growth, Amazon has had to add shipping centers around the country. Rumor has it that the 1 million square foot closed Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge will soon be an Amazon Center.
E-commerce has had an impact on the brick and mortar retail stores around the country. According to Co-Star Group, there were 102 million square feet of retail space closed in 2017 and 155 million square feet closed in 2018. They also indicate that some 8,700 retail stores have closed already around the U.S. in 2019.
The bottom line indicates a continued increase in retail sales; however, the order and delivery method is rapidly changing. E-commerce currently accounts for 16% of retail sales, with a forecast increase to 25% by 2026. Companies must change and change now, or get left out of the market growth trends.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
