Once again, this week I heard how terrible our market is and what other areas are doing. It’s like the famous baseball catcher, Joe Campanella once said about a restaurant he frequented, “It’s so crowded, that’s why no one goes there anymore.”
Our area has more commercial activity than most cities of comparable size and yet I continue to hear complaints. No, we are not large enough to get an automobile plant as some have asked or a Lord & Taylor retail store. However, quietly and with little fanfare progress continues almost unnoticed.
Last week I discussed activity in the Monroe market. Today I will discuss commercial activity in the West Monroe market.
The downtown area has received the Main Street Designation and the National Register Historic Designation. Together these designations will provide property owners of qualified properties up to a 40% tax credit for renovation costs in qualified properties. A workshop is scheduled for August 22nd at the Hamilton Inn in downtown to discuss the benefits of these programs.
In other developments, on the west side of Well Road next to I-20, a new Circle K Convenience Store is under development. Also, the east side across Well Road is under contract for a new development. The former fireworks store on Well Road has been sold for new storage units.
On Cypress Street, two new office suite developments are under construction, a Dream Car Wash is being built next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market and look for a new development soon next to the Family Dollar Store.
Proposals for the development of the former Golf Course property on North 7th Street are due July 15th, with commercial development along the N. 7th Street corridor and residential development on the Trenton Street end. I predict we will see some new development at these sites in the future. With the loss of the Fred’s Store (even though they are still under a lease and paying rent) at Westgate Shopping Center, N.7th at Arkansas Road I predict something will happen there in the future.
The former Capital One Bank on Thomas Road is under contract and expected to close soon. Chick-Fil-A in West Monroe is rebuilding their original location (as a second location) and Twin City Outdoor is building a new facility both on Glenwood Drive. Sunshine Heights Shopping Center on Cypress Street is getting a new building with St. Francis Urgent Care and Peach Tree Dental as new tenants. Also, on Cypress Street at North 7th Street, Christ Church has purchased the former Chase Bank.
Tim Brandon’s tiny home development on Wood Street in downtown West Monroe is called Myrtle Wood Cottages. This unique venture into a tiny home development is attracting a lot of attention and provides a different perspective on neighborhood development not seen before in our area.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
