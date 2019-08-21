What am I missing? There appears to be an over-supply of office space available for lease and still I see new office space developments springing up everywhere. These developers must be reading different reports on the office space available than I am. Many of them are completed for months with no tenants.
The only previous time I have seen this develop was in the Dallas market where I managed an office park and later the Dallas County State Bank Building.
There was an enormous oversupply of office space in the Metro Market that would take up to three years to absorb provided no new space came available and still new office parks were under construction.
At one time I was offering one year free rent for a three-year lease just to get tenants.
The local market is approaching this same level of oversupply. A search of the available office data base shows over 130,000 sf of office space for rent at 105 listings. When you add the multi-story office space you are closer to 200,000 sf available.
The price for this space ranges from $7 psf to over $21 psf for full or modified full-service office space. How long will it take our office space market to lease this amount of space?
There are new office suite developments on Cypress Street (2) West Monroe, North 19th and Hwy. 165 Nirth, Monroe and a beautiful new total service Executive Suite operation at the corner of Pine and Nth 5th Street, Monroe complete with receptionist, developed from an old office furniture/warehouse building.
The construction of single user office buildings has been slowed by the constant increase in land and building costs, forcing many small business owners to become tenants. This will help in the absorption of this oversupply of office space. However, it will still take time to fill these vacancies.
On the Local Scene
The OFFICE/WAREHOUSE BUILDING at 3209 Breard Street, Monroe, has been sold for $375,000. The 10,000 sf building sold for $37.50 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties
