Thanks to A.J. Burns for covering this column for the past three weeks while I attended a wedding in Florida and took a vacation cruise.
I went on a river cruise in Europe which had been on my bucket list for some time. Let me share with you some of my observations. Amsterdam is a beautiful city with more than 2 million bicycles (60,000 are stolen every year) and very few cars. There are no auto parking garages but there are four-story bicycle garages. I now know what America would look like with no oil, no natural gas, no coal and very few cars or trucks. It is not a pretty sight.
There are beautiful cathedrals in every town. Many are hundreds of years old with ancient architecture. In the Netherlands I did not know a family could live in a three-story windmill but they do. Tuning the “blades” to catch the maximum wind.
Castles, hundreds of years old, dot the landscape. Some are now open for tourists. My impression: once you have seen one castle you’ve seen them all. They are built of local stones many stories high, designed to resist any enemy.
The homes and real estate are extremely valuable. That is why most homes are small, simple and built close together. The local shops and retail stores are clustered together to access by bus or bicycle. I saw few if any suburban shopping centers.
Germany appears to be by far the most industrialized nation. I visited the Mercedes factory in Stuttgart which makes 1,200 cars a day. With so many styles and options there were only two made alike in 2018. It is amazing to see so many robots building a car and putting the pieces together.
The food is all European,l which means “without seasoning”. I asked one waitress if the chef had ever heard of fried chicken, shrimp and oysters. She asked me, “what is that”? I’m so glad to be back in America!!!
Remember to vote this Saturday, Oct. 12!
On the Local Scene
TOLEDO TACKLE is opening a store in the Twin City Mall facing Oliver Road, Monroe
The CAPITAL ONE BANK, Thomas Road at McMillian, West Monroe has been sold for $1 million. The bank is being demolished and a car wash and oil change business will be built at this location.
TRACTOR SUPPLY is opening on Hwy. 2 in Farmerville. It will be located in the old Walmart Store with Brookshire Grocery and other stores.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
