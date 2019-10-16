Commercial Real Estate markets are constantly adjusting and responding to what the consumer wants and responds to.
Every market operates like a roller coaster with winners and losers. Large cities to mid-markets to smaller communities are all subject to the whims and habits of the consumer. We have witnessed major changes in the past five years with more to come.
I recently read that the future of grocery shopping will drastically change in the next few years. There will be smaller stores with memberships that allow the consumer to walk-in, pick-up what they want and leave without checking out. A scanner will read your items and charge your credit/debit card automatically. Let’s look at our local market and let me make some observations.
• FINANCIAL SERVICES — The big national banks will continue to leave the mid-markets and concentrate on the large metro areas. They find it difficult to compete with the community and regional banks for deposits and loans.
Their operations and regulations are less personal, more stringent and designed for the large corporate world where loans and services are faceless and impersonal.
• RESTAURANTS — Our market is loaded and overflowing. With little population growth, a new restaurant just splits the consumer pie one more time. My recent conversations with national and regional food services have indicated little interest in opening in our market. That is not to rule out an occasional new restaurant but not like we have seen at times in the past.
• RETAIL — Look for more big box nationals to close not only in our market but nationwide. Retail stores face the enormous giant of on-line ordering. one day and free delivery has created an unlevel playing field where the consumer can shop 24/7 if he or she wants to from their home. The small competitively priced retailer may struggle to survive. However, the large retailers with a “buy for less” reputation offering everything from groceries to tires will still be around since much of what they sell is “see and touch merchandise. The Dollar stores with a much-expanded inventory will continue to satisfy the quick stop in and out consumer.
• CONVENIENCE STORES — These have become the go-to stores for tobacco and spirits for the addictive consumer. Fuel, the main stay of these stores in the past, has become the item of convenience. Look for more of these stores in the future.
• THEN THERE IS THE ‘I CAN’T FIGURE IT OUT’ — How can three new or almost new car washes, within a mile of each other all survive, especially when you add the two or three other older existing car washes? Also: with the aging population and current price of drugs why are we seeing pharmacies like Rite Aid and Fred’s Pharmacy close?
On the Local Scene
The former PAYLESS SHOE STORE ON Basic Drive at Thomas Road, West Monroe has been sold for $700,000. It will open as a Nail and Beauty Salon. The 3,580 SF building sold for $195.50 psf.
The OUTDOOR DESIGNS (a landscaping business) at 3012 N. 7th Street (Whites Ferry Road), West Monroe has sold for $185,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
