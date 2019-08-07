What did you really pay for that investment property? I am certain that some will not agree with my conclusion, especially those who sell other investment vehicles or even some accountants.
If John buys a real estate investment property for $100,000 and pays 20% down payment. He then spends $2,500 replacing flooring and doing other minor repairs. His initial investment in this property is $22,500. His mortgage payment at 15 years, 6% interest for the $80,000 he invested is $675 per month.
His taxes, insurance, maintenance reserve and calculating one month vacancy per year are $275 per month plus his $675 mortgage payment. His total obligation is $950 per month. He can raise his rent $20.00 to $25.00 per month each year.
If his investment is a residential property he will use a modified gross lease where the tenant pays his utilities and the first $40.00 for any repairs to protect him against any tenant caused problems. He will need to rent the property for $950 per month to cover his expenses. His annual rent increase will cover any increase in taxes, insurance, etc.
Every month John will build equity in this property with an average 2% appreciation in value plus a reduction in his mortgage. He keeps the property rented for the 15 year term of the mortgage and decides to sell. This brings us back to the initial question, “What did John really pay for this property?”
I contend that John paid $22,500 for this property that is now worth much more than the $100,000 he paid for it.
This example gets even better if you purchase an absolute net retail property with a 6% + annual return and a 15-year lease with a national retailer. As the owner you have no costs other than the initial down payment and receive a monthly check for the next 15 years. After that you still own the building and property and your only cost is the initial down payment.
On the Local Scene
The FORMER CHURCH at 10434 Highway 165 N., Sterlington has been sold for $180,000. The 3,718 sf building sold for $48.41 psf.
The former RACK SERVICE BUILDING 2601 Newcombe Street, Monroe has sold for $900,000. The 52,000 sf warehouse building sold for $17.30 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
