I am frequently asked are we in a buyer or seller’s real estate market? What are the factors that determine which market and how does it affect the buyers and sellers?
Historically we should be in a seller’s market determined by lower interest rates, low inflation and a strong economy all of which should bring buyers to the market. This would result in more buyers than sellers with rising home prices and a reduced time for homes on the market. However that is not what is occurring in our local market and the national market in general.
Home prices in general are down 5% nationwide from 2018. There are over 2,000 residential and commercial properties for sale in our market. A seller’s market is defined as a market when the supply exceeds the demand. This results in a lower price, extended days on the market and harder negotiation by the buyer. I have repeatedly witnessed a seller refuse to consider an offer only to sell at a lower price later, sometimes much later. The market always sets the price it is willing to pay and a seller that does not listen often lives to regret it later. Markets may change quickly but often a seller is stuck on a price that does not reflect that change.
I have seen several properties that sold more than $100,000 less than the original asking price.
The question remains, why are we in a seller’s market? The obvious answer is there are more properties for sale than buyers looking to purchase. There are 5 main reasons given for this:
• A lack of confidence in the economy and the housing market
• The housing market crash of 2008 has left many buyers more cautious
• The Millennials are financially strapped paying off student loans
• The rising cost of living along with stagnant wages
• The absence of new companies hiring new workers
On the Local Scene
SOUTHERN TIRE MART 2100 Millhaven Road, Monroe is constructing a new facility on WELL ROAD, West Monroe, next to the Pilot Truck Stop.
The EXXON STATION 3200 DeSiard, Monroe in front of Eastgate Shopping Center has been sold for $1,357,425.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
