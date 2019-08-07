In the mid 1960s, one-third of all black children in America lived in single-parent households. Back in the day, grandmother played a key role in raising the grandchildren. America was warned that the black family “in the urban ghettos is crumbling” and “the cycle of poverty and disadvantage will continue to repeat itself.”
A 2001 report by the National Science Foundation identified “a rising share of American children are being raised in single-parent households” as one of several factors that is contributing to a “growing sense of crisis even among the well-to-do.”
Today, two-thirds of black children live in a household with a single parent. In Baltimore, 65 percent live with a single parent. In Detroit, Cleveland, and St. Louis, 73 percent live with one parent. In Washington DC the number has climbed to 78 percent. Unlike years ago, grandmother is not so ready to step into a caring role for the grandchildren. She too has been struck down by drugs.
Beginning in the 1960s and continuing to the present, many insisted that the problem did not and does not originate with the black family. They argued that it was and still is the result of pervasive, unrelenting systemic racism.
Breaking it down, is the solution found in the commitment mother and father make to one another and their children or in the commitment America makes to all citizens to end racism and open the doors of opportunity to everyone? Putting it that way, the answer seems to be obvious. It’s not.
If the commitment that black mothers and fathers make to their children is not part of the problem, why are so many more black children living with a single parent today than 55 years ago when there was no Civil Rights Act to protect minorities and no affirmative action to promote them? And no Roe v. Wade to assure that no baby would be born unwanted? If something still is lacking in America’s commitment to rid itself of systemic racism, why is today’s poverty rate for black married-couple families 6.8 percent at the same time the rate for white families headed by a single mother, with no husband present, is three times higher at 19.8 percent?
What do we see in cities like Baltimore? Plant closures, teachers unions that protect failing teachers, white flight, immigrants competing for low-paying jobs, drugs, crime, public service union members who don’t do their jobs, collapsing tax bases, corruption, broken public transit systems, party bosses, self-serving political machines, an out-of-touch ruling class. The flaw in the systemic racism argument is that by making everyone responsible, no one is responsible.
Responsibility has to begin in the home because no society, no city, no neighborhood can thrive without the family which depends critically on the commitment that a mother and father make to one another and to their children. To be there for one another whether rich or poor, in sickness or in health, for better or worse, to love and to cherish, til death. Take away that commitment, and everyone living under the same roof gets to do as they damn well please.
For too long we have behaved as if a house is a home, and a household is a family. We have ignored Billy Graham’s wisdom that “in the home character is formed, integrity is born, values we live by are made clear, and attitudes are formed that last a lifetime.” We have constructed a complex society of schools, government, workplaces, clubs, military, marketplaces, and law enforcement on a network of contingent commitments, many contractual in nature yet subject to change given conditions at the moment. At the very same time, we demean our children, neglect our children, abuse our children, traffick our children, abandon our children. Today, nearly six million American children are being raised by grandparents, other relatives, or foster parents.
Our broken cities are like alcoholics whose lives are ruined, who break the hearts of family members who love them, but will not or cannot accept any help in treating their addiction. Counselors and therapists may seek to comfort the family by telling them that alcoholics don’t seek treatment until they reach rock bottom. Maybe, just maybe, we soon will move beyond the endless and futile finger-pointing that proceeds from the systemic racism argument and finally return to the stark reality that cities like rock-bottom Baltimore are not built on unmarried couples who prioritize pleasure before all else and of whom only 35 percent remain together five years after the birth of a child. It takes families where mother and father put in the hard daily work of living a personal commitment to one another and their children. Where in the intimacy of marriage a spouse or a child never is used as an object of pleasure, but is seen as a complete human person whose well-being comes first even when it demands personal sacrifice.
American youth who have been driven from their families by parental neglect and abuse know where to turn. Street gangs give them a sense of belonging that is missing in their lives. As Billy Graham observed with functional families, gangs are where certain values and attitudes are formed but with gangs they are all the wrong ones. No respect for property, no regard for the rule of law, no empathy for others, no concern for life itself, not even their own. For cities like St. Louis, Cleveland, Detroit, Washington DC, and Baltimore, it may be too late. Their brokenness cannot be fixed by the good intentions of their elected officials and ruling class, or the reform of their schools, unions, and law enforcement, or good-paying jobs because the squalid living conditions in those cities are not the problem. They are the symptom of places that no longer value children and family life. As long as gangs thrive and families flounder, those cities and others like them will not be good places to raise kids.
Fifty years ago we figured out how to land a man on the moon. Surely we can find a way to make children and families truly matter again.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
