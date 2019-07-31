In the past week, President Donald Trump has enjoyed an incredible stretch of good news. In fact, it has been his best week since he entered the presidential race in 2015.
The highlight of the week was former Special Counsel’s Robert Mueller embarrassing performance during two congressional hearings. He spent six hours bumbling and fumbling through incomplete answers. He seemed unable to hear or understand many of the questions. Overall, it was a shocking display of ignorance. Not only was Mueller unaware of Fusion GPS, but he also seemed to be clueless about the type of partisan Democrats he hired for the investigation. The Republican congressmen who questioned Mueller exposed him as a figurehead who was not in charge of the two-year $40 million investigation.
After such a debacle, Democrats should have shifted gears and ended the witch hunt to start focusing on issues that are of true importance to the American people. Fortunately for President Trump, the Democrats cannot move on to other issues. They are all infected with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Amazingly, Democrats, continue to act like unhinged political crazies. Even after Mueller’s weak testimony on Wednesday, many top Democrats were still claiming that impeachment was a viable option. This shows Democrats are detached from political reality as Americans are clearly tired of the Russian collusion investigation and the never-ending Democratic Party obsession with impeachment.
Polls commissioned by the Republican Party revealed that impeachment is especially unpopular in swing districts with opposition reaching 60% among voters. A recent nationwide Gallup poll showed that impeachment was only supported by only 45% of the American people and a solid majority, 53%, opposed it.
While the President pursues policies in line with his “America First” agenda, the Democrats are advocating a platform of radical ideas that are hopelessly out of touch with mainstream Americans. Unlike previous generations of party leaders, today’s Democrats support a bevy of radical positions including massive tax increases, open borders, socialized medicine, a $93 trillion Green New Deal and a host of other ideas that would destroy our nation in innumerable ways.
While President Trump enjoys very strong support Republicans Democrats are deeply divided between traditional liberals like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and radical socialists like U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The relationship between the two has been very tense in recent months as they have differed on several issues. This week, after the two women met, Speaker Pelosi praised her young colleague and informed the press that impeachment was still an option and the decision would be made in a “timely fashion.”
In response, President Trump called his Democratic Party opposition “clowns.” However, he is not only fortunate to have his radical political opposition pursuing “impeachment nonsense,” he is only benefitting politically from his economic policies. This week, it was announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by a solid 2.1% in the second quarter, beating the expectations of most economists. This follows an especially robust first quarter of 3.1% GDP growth. These reports clearly show the President’s tax and regulation reduction policies are working and the economy is expanding, which will improve his chances to win re-election.
This was also a great week for the President in his quest to secure our Southern border. In 2016, the top campaign promise of then candidate Donald Trump was to “build the wall.” Unfortunately, upon entering the White House, the President has faced non-stop opposition from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. To accelerate his administration’s wall building projects, the President declared a national emergency and authorized the use of $6.7 billion in funding from the Defense Department and the Treasury Department. Of course, these actions were immediately challenged by liberals who are opposed to any border security.
On Friday, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the President a tremendous boost with their decision to allow the administration to use a portion of the authorized funds, $2.5 billion from the Defense Department, to construct sections of the border wall.
This decision overturns lower court decisions which froze the funds and prevented the administration from proceeding with four contracts it awarded to replace outdated sections of the wall. After this decision, the administration will be able to proceed with building 100 miles of border fencing in Arizona, New Mexico and California.
After this Supreme Court decision, the President will be able to campaign for re-election by showing at least some progress on his promise to “build the wall.” It will help maintain his strong support among Republicans and those voters who care deeply about border security.
In his political career, President Trump has enjoyed both successes and setbacks; however, the events of this week were truly remarkable. With good news from the congressional hearings, the economic reports and the Supreme Court, the President’s chances for re-election have improved dramatically.
The opposition’s main argument for defeating President Trump was exposed as a total delusion. Their policies have been revealed as radical pipe dreams, while the President’s policies are consistently showing positive results for the American people. By week’s end, the President is stronger politically, which is great news for the United States of America as his re-election is essential for the future security and stability of our nation.
Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, and he is the host of a Louisiana based radio program, “Ringside Politics.” E-mail him at jeff@ringsidepolitics.com.
