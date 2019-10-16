The governor’s race goes to a November runoff that is already featuring a feast of mutual criticism between frontrunning incumbent John Bel Edwards and challenger Eddie Rispone.
In the case of Edwards, the incumbent was intent on showing he’d done a good job in four years, with Rispone and others objecting, of course. But Rispone mostly tied himself to President Donald Trump and flooded the airwaves with commercials, paid for mostly by his personal wealth.
That race needs to pivot to the future of Louisiana. We expect a lot of rhetoric but real commitments are what voters need to hear.
For starters, Rispone was alone among the three major candidates in not responding to the public questionnaire distributed by the Council for a Better Louisiana.
The group asks 17 questions on subjects including the candidates’ leadership style, the top outcomes they hope to achieve if elected, transportation infrastructure, education, workforce development, job growth, state fiscal policies, and criminal justice reform.
That’s not an insider discussion: Letting in regular voters into his thinking on the CABL questionnaire will provide some insight into the potential goals of a Rispone administration. It’s a conversation any candidate for governor should welcome.
— The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
