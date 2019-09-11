Editor:
Louisiana needs a businessman as our governor. We need someone who knows how to create jobs, good paying jobs for that matter. The last thing we need in Louisiana is a another career politician who has no idea how to create jobs. If we want to bring jobs back to Louisiana, then we need someone who has real experience creating jobs in the governor’s office.
Thankfully, in this year’s governors election we have a businessman as a candidate. Eddie Rispone is the only proven job creator in this race.
He has created thousands of jobs, good paying jobs, for Louisiana citizens. Why would elect another career politician to make empty promises when we have someone with proven experience?
Eddie Rispone has the necessary business background to create jobs and get this state back on track after four years of a failed, liberal career politician.
Pamela Cason
Monroe
