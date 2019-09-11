Editor:
We need someone in the governor’s office who knows how to create jobs, not someone who drives jobs out of the state. We need someone who will work to attract businesses, not work on behalf of special interest groups. While President Trump continues to create jobs and defy expectations, John Bel Edwards is driving jobs away and working for the special interest groups. If we have any hope of getting off the bottom of all the bad lists and to the top of all the good lists we need someone like President Trump in the governor’s office.
Eddie Rispone has created thousands of jobs for Louisiana families. He and his brother founded their own company that now generates over $350 million in revenue annually, and is one of the most well known specialty contracting firms in the country. He knows how to create jobs, he’s been doing it for years. This is exactly what separates Eddie Rispone from every other candidate running for governor this year. He knows how to create jobs, he’s actually done it before. He will create jobs for Louisiana and get our economy back on track.
Kelley Green
Oak Grove
