Editor:
This letter is in support of Dana Benson for Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court. Ms. Benson worked in the clerk’s office for years and is the only candidate who has done so. As a lawyer, I dealt with her for years. She is efficient, knowledgeable and courteous.
None of the other candidates have ever worked in the Clerk’s office this Ms. Benson is the only qualified candidate. As a lawyer who knows her ability, I am glad to recommend her.
Jack Wright
Monroe
