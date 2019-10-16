Editor:
The State Treasurer’s Office is holding over $879 million in unclaimed funds for current and former Louisiana residents. We are responsible for getting this money back into the hands of citizens where it belongs. Whether it was 10 days or 10 years ago, this is your money, and we will hold on to it for you until you claim it.
Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, stock dividends, and utility deposit refunds. When checks are not cashed or accounts go dormant, and the company is unable to locate the owner, the funds are sent to the Treasury for safekeeping.
We’ve been working to enhance technology and cut red tape in our Unclaimed Property program to make it easier than ever to claim your money. This year we returned the most money in the state’s history -- a record-breaking $51.8 million to 207,000 Louisiana citizens compared to $30.7 million returned to 45,124 residents the previous year.
Louisiana law requires us to annually publish the names of individuals for whom we received new unclaimed property money during the preceding year. We do this every fall in official parish journals across the state. A list of names will appear in a newspaper near you sometime during the week of October 21.
Please take a minute to look through your paper’s public notices section to see if you or someone you know is listed. Even if you’ve looked before, we publish a new list every year. If your name’s not on the list, you should still visit our website at www.latreasury.com and search, because we might have money for you from a previous year. You can also call us toll-free at 1- 888-925-4127 for more information.
John M. Schroder is Louisiana State Treasurer.
