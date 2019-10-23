Editor:
Dr. Ralph Abraham, was running for Governor but He posed a severe threat to John Edwards! Edwards called on Gumbo PAC to convince the public that Ralph Abraham is a terrible person. But you do know what Gumbo is? A bunch of mixed up stuff that does not amount to a hill of beans. Our United States House of Representatives has been blessed to have Dr. Ralph Abraham, with common sense, to point our country in the RIGHT direction.
Dr. Ralph Abraham has spent his entire life helping others, whether animals or humans. Dr. Ralph Abraham DID donate his salary to charity and when reelected had to cover expenses. Because he was elected to congress he cannot work with Medicare Patients as a physician, supposing a conflict of interest. He has to have Congressional offices all through his district. He has to pay the salaries of 5-6 office personnel in the state to keep us informed and the expense to live in Washington, D. C. half the time. Dr. Abraham had an airplane many years ago. What part of common sense solutions are missing here?
The negative TV adds cost Dr. Abraham rightful votes but the point is to expect the same lies on Mr. Rispone, a good man, that loves his state and family. Do not believe the misguided Gumbo PAC this time!
If a man is worth his salt, John Edwards would NOT have to run the other candidates down to win. This tells me more than ever, that we can’t allow John Edwards back in the driver’s seat. He has shown himself to be to be solely against small business. He pushed our business to having to pay a $178,000 fine because 16 of our patients did not put a date beside their signature, although the date was all over the service log. We were in business for 25 years and worked to help the waiver program run smoothly. He never lifted his hand to say “let’s use COMMON SENSE”
A vote for Mr. Eddie Rispone will assure Louisiana that COMMON SENSE will prevail.
Verda Gates, West Monroe
