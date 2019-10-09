Editor:
In his initial gubernatorial campaign ad, Eddie Rispone states that the first thing he does every morning and the last thing he does every night is bow his head and ask his Father for “wisdom and fortitude to serve Him.” However, most of his subsequent ads have attempted to smear his opposition with distortions of the truth, if not outright lies.
The stark contrast between what Rispone claims he does in private, and what he actually does in public should be an obvious cause for concern as to his trustworthiness to serve this state in its highest office for the next 4 years.
Santayana once said, “Skepticism is the chastity of the intellect, and shouldn’t be surrendered to the first comer.”
Scott Zentner
Monroe
