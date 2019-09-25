Editor:
Considering the Clerk of Court election, ask yourself. Do you want someone with years of experience who can immediately keep working for you making improvements in the clerk’s office or do you want a term limited politician looking for another government retirement check? Dana Benson has 21 years of service in the Clerk of Court’s office as well as years of experience in business and accounting knowledge needed to improve the office.
Judy W Poole
West Monroe
