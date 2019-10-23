Editor:
I have been working in the court system for more than 60 years in one position of another. Beginning as a deputy clerk of court in the West Monroe City Court. From there, serving as a probation and parole officer, then an insurance adjuster.
In 1963, I passed the bar exam and practiced law for 27 years. For the first 10 years of my practice, I served as assistant city attorney with my then-partner, Bill Norris. In 1990, I was elected district judge of Ouachita and Morehouse parishes, a position from which I retired after serving 10 years.
After retiring from the bench, I had the privilege of working as an assistant district attorney under Jerry Jones and later Steve Tew, the present district attorney.
I mention my background because all these years, I had dealings with the Clerk of Court’s office, a position that requires knowledge of the court system and experience and know how on the part of the deputies and especially the Clerk of Court, who supervises the entire office and all the employees there. To do this requires considerable experience and knowledge of the workings of the court system.
I personally know Senator Mike Walsworth and his family, including his late father, Leo Walsworth. Believe me, I have nothing personal against him and I think he has done a great job as state representative and state senator, and he is very well liked and popular man in this area.
However, I must ask myself, as I believe the voters of Ouachita Parish should also, do we need to elect a person who may be better known or more popular and have more money to spend on his campaign than his opponent, but no experience whatsoever about the workings of the Clerk of Court’s office, or should we elect a person, Dana Benson, who has many years working in that office and is employed there today as a deputy clerk of court?
I venture to say that if Ms. Benson should apply for the job of managing Senator Walsworth’s furniture store, and he knew that she had no experience in that business, whatsoever, she would have no chance in securing that job at all. Before you vote, ask yourself if there is any difference in the choice of who should be our new Clerk of Court of Ouachita Parish.
Retired Judge Charles Joiner
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.