Keep Ralph Abraham in Congress! Republicans don’t need to risk losing that seat.
Moreover, in Eddie Rispone, we have a GOP challenger voters can get behind. Do you like raising taxes? Rispone promises no new taxes without voter approval. Fiscal responsibility, transparency, and justification for every dollar spent is a reform he promises. Car insurance rates in Louisiana are through the roof. Fixing our broken legal system is a prerequisite to reducing lawsuit abuse. Rispone vows to attack this problem also.
Our state significantly lags the South and the nation in job creation. Do you think Eddie Rispone, a proven businessman, might be able to do for Louisiana the same thing President Trump has done for the United States?
If he can, then a vot for Eddie Rispone would be a vote for job creations, tax reduction, tort reform, expanded vocational education, pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family. Put this conservative business man to work for you. Sometimes an outsider is just what we need!
Vote Eddie Rispone for Governor of Louisiana.
Beverly Fraser
West Monroe
