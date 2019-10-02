Editor:
In the campaign to be Louisiana’s governor, one of the candidates has been touting himself as “a proven job creator.” Folks in the States have been hearing words like these since FDR and the New Deal. Now, we will admit that there are some flaws in the economic system (some of them quite bad) that need to be addressed. However, it cannot be gainsaid that, contrasted with other countries around the world today or with peoples of the past, the physical standard of living of people in Louisiana is quite high. Thus, the improvements to the Louisiana folk by increased manufacturing capacity, debt forgiveness, help for small farmers, etc. will only be improvements of degree, because the real problems in Louisiana society are not physical but spiritual.
We should instead yearn for a candidate for governor who would promote himself as “a proven saint creator” rather than “a job creator.” For the true calling of man is to clothe himself with Christ, to partake of the divine nature (Romans 13:14, II Peter 1:4), to see “the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (II Cor. 4:6). But how can we attain this when some of the most powerful men in our State are pointing us away from this greatest goal, when they are drowning the soul in an overabundance of material pleasures?
Unfortunately, at present, we cannot expect otherwise; the idea of “religious freedom” forbids it. Religious freedom and a Christian culture cannot co-exist. They are mutually exclusive; the one will push out the other. Freedom of religion, for all the boasts of its supporters, has only given us the innovations and buffoonery on display throughout the history of the States: Shakers, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Jimmy Swaggart, John Hagee, and so on. Louisiana, and any other State desiring a Christian culture, must repeal disestablishment clauses from her constitution and formally declare Christianity to be the religion of the folk. That recognition will make it much easier to defend the Church from her enemies and build a Christian culture.
Louisiana’s only other option is to maintain a “religiously neutral” government (an impossibility; it will promote some kind of faith) and watch our political candidates blunder about like the Three Stooges every election cycle while they promise us an iPhone in every pot.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
