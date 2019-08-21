Editor:
Louisiana is failing. There is no other way to put it. Under the leadership of career politicians like John Bel Edwards, Louisiana’s economy, healthcare systems, and education have suffered.
The sad truth is that Louisiana has been blessed with all the resources we need to prosper, but under the leadership of politicians who care more about paying back political favors and catering to their friends than the people that elected them, things are not going to improve.
Louisiana needs a change, someone from outside the political landscape with no political favors or friends to cater to.
Eddie Rispone is the candidate we need to turn Louisiana’s failures around. Eddie Rispone is not a career politician, he is a businessman.
He has the experience and expertise to improve our economy, create jobs, and make Louisiana much more business friendly. As a successful businessman, Eddie has traveled all over the state and worked in many different economic sectors, giving him the experience he needs to bring jobs back to our state and create real economic growth.
With Eddie Rispone in office, Louisiana will begin an unprecedented rise from dead last in education, economic opportunity, healthcare, and many other categories to one of the best states in the south and the nation.
Wyatt McCrary
Ruston
