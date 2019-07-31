Editor:
Recently I heard a republican gubernatorial candidate say, “you would not accept being last in anything in your life, so why you are accepting last for our state.” Nothing has ever rung truer for me. For the last three years Louisiana has been ranked last in every single category, from healthcare to economic opportunity, we are dead last. John Bel Edwards continues to brag about all these initiatives and jobs he has created, but the fact of the matter is that we are still the worst-performing state in the country. The steps John Bel Edwards has taken has been nothing, but politically motivated attempts to regain his seat this upcoming October.
Louisiana needs someone like President Trump. Someone who is a proven job creator, someone who is not beholden to special interests, and most importantly, someone will only work for what is the best interest of all Louisianans. Like President Trump, Eddie Rispone is a proven job creator and has the real experience and expertise needed for Louisiana to grow. Eddie’s only interest is making Louisiana the number one state in the South for jobs and opportunity. Louisiana has all the resources to be the best state in the South, but with John Bel Edwards in office, we will always be last.
Karl Yabut
Monroe
