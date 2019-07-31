Editor:
Recently Eddie Rispone, conservative, outsider, and businessman launched his first gubernatorial campaign ad.
The commercial highlights not only Eddie’s commitment to President Trump but also his commitment to tackling the illegal immigration problem in Louisiana. The Democrats will mock and say that illegal immigration is not a problem in Louisiana, but they are gravely misinformed. Illegal immigration is absolutely a problem that effects the people of Louisiana.
Since John Bel Edwards allowed New Orleans to become a sanctuary city, Louisiana has been a safe haven for criminal illegals. We need a governor like President Trump if we have any hope of getting all the illegal immigrants out of Louisiana. As governor, Eddie Rispone has the backbone to take on the status quo and will ban sanctuary cities in Louisiana, and end taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants. Governor Edwards and his policies encourage illegal immigration, threaten our safety, and drain our taxpayer dollars. We cannot allow John Bel Edwards to protect illegal immigrants any longer. It’s time for new leadership in Louisiana and that starts with Eddie Rispone.
Pamela Cason
Monroe
