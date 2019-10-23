Editor:
I recently read about yet another infant who died from being left in an overheated car. One of these articles came up with some terrible excuses, such as: parents deprived of sleep because of new baby; similar to leaving your cup of coffee on car top; stressed out & so on.
Leaving your child in the car bears no resemblance to “leaving coffee on top of car”; we are talking here about the death of a human being because of carelessness or whatever. There is no reason.
With the electronics in new vehicles, there is no reason why a motion detector, heat detector, inside camera, etc. could not be added and retrofitted to a vehicle.
In addition, the alarm would emit an ear-splitting audible warning, unlock doors, roll down the windows, flash all car lights, call parent’s cell phone & 911, giving location or GPS coordinates. We never left our three kids in our car, tired or not.
Armand Breard
Monroe
